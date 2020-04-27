|
Jean (Elliott) Tomminger
Salem - Jean M. Tomminger, 90 of Salem, OR died April 25, 2020. She was born in Silverton, OR on July 2, 1929 to parents Leslie and Lena (Porter) Elliott. Jean spent most of her life in Salem and enjoyed oil painting and flower arranging. Jean is survived by her five children; Christine Primrose, Mary Gilbert, Jeanne Schaecher, Les Tomminger, Steve Tomminger; Sister June Hackstead; Nine grandchildren and eighteen Great grand children. Funeral arrangements in care of Restlawn Memory Gardens and Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020