Jeanette Winifred Walt

Jeanette Winifred Walt Obituary
Jeanette Winifred Walt

(February 28, 1923 -

October 30, 2019)

Jeanette was born in Marion, OR. She graduated from Aumsville High School. She married Herman "Pete" Walt in December 1941. They had 2 daughters, Joyce Rubel (Wayne) and Darlene Aldinger (David); 2 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She lived in Salem, Klamath Falls, 48 years in Grants Pass and last 8 years in Albany. She will be buried with her husband Pete at Eagle Point National Veterans Cemetery in Eagle Point, OR. At her request no services will be held. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
