Jeanie Kay Sandall
Dayton - Jeanie Kay Yoast Sandall was born in Dallas on May 6, 1963 to Gary Richard Yoast and Mary Tharp Yoast. She jointed sister Dawn who was 14 mons old. She died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was 56 years old.
She went to Baptist Kindergarten and first grade at Campus Elementary in Monmouth. Our family moved to the Sheridan area in 1970. She attended Chapman Elementary for the third though eight grades. She graduated from Sheridan High School in 1981. She attended Linfield College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting. Jeanie was a hard-working student and was usually on the honor roll. In junior high and high school, she joined Rainbow Girls and served a term as Worthy Advisor. She was also a Girl Scout during grade school. She was in the band and played clarinet.
After college graduation she searched for a few years for a good job and landed a job with Yamhill County in the appraiser's office. She worked there for twenty years. After that she had several jobs which didn't seem to fit. Recently, she worked for Fraley Medical Transport which she enjoyed. She felt like she was really helping people.
She met Terrill "Terry" Duane Sandall and they lived in West Salem for a few years after their marriage. Later they bought a small acreage near Hopewell. They named it T & J Ranch. They have goats and chickens, dogs and cats. Jeanie collected Dachshund dog figurines of all sizes. She liked to crochet, read and was an avid scrabble player. Her most favorite thing was estate sales. They have lost a great customer! She also immensely enjoyed her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She leaves bind her husband Terry, her mother and stepfather, Frank and Mary Phillips of Sheridan, her father Gary Yoast of Willamina, her sister Dawn Hayes of Willamina, niece Beth Reed nephew Mathew Parlette, nephew Tyler Hayes and eight great nephews and nieces.
There will be a service beginning at 1:00pm Saturday, March 14th in the Baker Creek Community Church at 325 NW Baker Creek Rd. in McMinnville. Please make contributions to Baker Creek Community Church in lieu of flowers. Jeanie would really appreciate that. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020