|
|
Jeanne Carolyn White
Gates - Jeanne, 78, passed away peacefully with her husband, David, by her side in Salem from Alzheimer's. She was born in Eugene to Noel and Elsie Dann on February 28, 1942. Jeanne graduated from South Eugene High School. She entered the United States Air Force on January 1, 1962 as a flight attendant, flying all over the world, and received an honorable discharge as an E-4 January 1, 1966. On December 19, 1964 she married David White at McGuire AFB in New Jersey. In 1968 Jeanne had their son, Kenneth at Tachikawa Air Base in Japan. In 1979 Jeanne moved with her family from Andrews AFB in Maryland to their farm home in Gates. She worked as a bus driver for the Santiam Canyon School District and retired after 27 years. Jeanne was a member of the American Legion where she was a past Commander, Gates Fire Department where she achieved the rank of Captain and taught first aide and CPR as well as a member of the Mill City Christian Church. She loved to go sailing on Detroit Lake in their sailboat, liked quilting, and enjoyed all the animals on the farm. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents: Noel J. Dann and Elise Moffitt-Dann. She is survived by her husband: David White of Gates; her son: Kenneth (Sharon) White of Newnan, GA; and sister: Jan (Jerry) Moe of Roseburg. The family would like to express a special thank you to the caregivers at The Woods of Willow Creek for her excellent care. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton. Services to be announced at a later date.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020