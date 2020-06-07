Jeanne Effenberger Heater



Salem - Jeanne Elaine Heater passed away on May 20th, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born to Buena Fiske and Hugo F Effenberger in Portland Oregon, April 20th, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Marvin E Heater, who passed away on November 30th, 2019.



Jeanne grew up in Dallas, Oregon graduating from Dallas High School in 1949. She was very active in her high school. Cheerleading and tennis were her favorites along with music. Jeanne was a member of a special trio which often entertained the injured soldiers of World War II at Camp Adair, near Corvallis. Jeanne attended Linfield College in McMinnville, OR where she met her lifetime partner, Marv Heater. They were married at the Dallas Methodist Church October 19th, 1951.



The couple eventually moved to Monmouth where Marv coached football and taught high school at Central High School. A new coaching job was offered in Drain, Oregon and the Heaters moved and lived there for 3 years. It was in nearby Cottage Grove that their first daughters were born, Jan Allen and Pamela Heater. Jeanne was active in the community, sang in the Methodist Church choir, and taught Sunday School.



In 1956 the Heaters moved back to Monmouth where Marv took the job of head football coach at Central High School. She was happy to be back in the Willamette Valley and close to her mother in Dallas. Jeanne once again taught Sunday school and sang in the choir while caring for her children. Her 3rd daughter, Ann Martin, was born in 1959.



After 5 years Marv was hired as head football coach at South Salem High School. The Heaters moved to Salem the summer of 1961. Their 4th child, Brian Heater, was born in 1964.



Not only did Jeanne love being a full-time mother, she also adored being a coach's wife. Sports were an important part of her weekly routine and continued to be so throughout her life. She was always her husband's main supporter during his 25 years of coaching. Marv eventually went on to be an administrator. Jeanne continued to attend her children's & grandchildren's athletic and other events. Jeanne was also a long-time active member of PEO, a national woman's organization. She loved her family dearly and focused on their lives in all that she did.



She is survived by her four children, Jan Allen (Rick), Pamela Heater, Ann Martin (Frank) and Brian Heater, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.



A private family graveside service will be held this summer. Contributions on her behalf can be made to PEO, Chapter BC, 1030 Rafael Ave N. Keizer, OR 97303. Assisting is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.









