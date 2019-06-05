Jeff Holmdahl



Salem - Jeffrey Dean Holmdahl, 71, passed away on May 14 in Salem, Oregon. He was born on April 14, 1948 in Spokane, WA to the late Gordon and Dorothy Holmdahl.



He graduated from South Salem High School in 1966 and joined the Army shortly there-after where he served until 1970. After returning home to Salem from his time in the military Jeff went to work for Deluxe Ice Cream. He spent his 31 year working career at Deluxe Ice Cream until his retirement in 2001.



Jeff was a truly loving father and husband who is survived by his wife Jule Holmdahl of Salem; his son, Kurt Holmdahl of Snohomish, WA; his grandsons, Colton and Colby Holmdahl also of Snohomish, WA; step-daughter Jenna Tennis of Salem and grandsons Shane and Gage Tennis, also of Salem. Jeff is also survived by his brother, Michael Holmdahl of Chelan, WA and his sister Debra Van Cleave of Sisters, OR. He is preceded in death by his brother Richard Holmdahl.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or the .



A memorial service with Military Honors were held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland on Monday, June 3, 2019. Assisting the family was Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal from June 5 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary