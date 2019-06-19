Dr Jeff Phillips



Salem - Jeff Phillips passed away June 14, 2019 at the age of 60. He is leaving a wake of sadness, but also an abundance of great memories that will live on for his family and friends. He has been described as a man of integrity with a solid moral compass who served others wholeheartedly.



Jeff was born in Millville, New Jersey to Phyllis (MacDougall) and John Phillips. From a young age, he always knew he wanted to be a dentist. After graduating from Millville High School, Jeff started his pre-dental education at Ursinus College in Pennsylvania but soon transferred to Western Washington University in Bellingham to finish his undergraduate degree. This is where he met the love of his life, Lori Venemon, in the coed dormitory.



Jeff and Lori moved to Hackensack, New Jersey where he attended dental school at Fairleigh Dickenson University. After his first year, Jeff and Lori married. Once he finished dental school in 1985, they moved to the southwest and worked for nearly four years on the Navajo Reservation for the Indian Health Service in Winslow, Arizona. He loved his work there and made a substantial impact treating the serious public health issue of baby bottle tooth decay. While in Winslow, Jeff and Lori had their only child, Patrick.



Jeff realized that pediatric patients were his favorite, so he applied and was accepted for a pediatric dentistry residency at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland. He moved the family, Lori and baby Patrick, up to Portland to complete a two-year specialty program. He then began practicing as a pediatric dentist at Kaiser Permanente in Salem, Oregon. He eventually opened his own private practice, Neighborhood Pediatric Dentistry. Fondly known as Dr. Jeff to all, he was loved and admired by the many children he treated and their parents. An avid volunteer who deeply cared about his community, Jeff worked on the NW Medical Teams mobile dental van providing dental care to uninsured children. He also worked with Stand for Children and Boys & Girls Club, aiding and developing their dental care programs.



Jeff leaves behind his wife of almost 37 years, Lori Phillips, his son Patrick Phillips and Patrick's soon-to-be wife, Jasmine Lywen-Dill. He is also survived by his father, John Phillips, his brothers Keith (Lorraine) Phillips and Brad (Valerie) Phillips, three nephews and three great-nephews.



The memorial service will be Saturday, June 22 at 1:00 pm at Morningside United Methodist Church in Salem, Oregon with a reception to follow. Donations may be made, in his memory, to The Prostate Cancer Foundation or The . Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.