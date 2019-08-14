Services
North Santiam Funeral Service
224 N 3rd Ave.
Stayton, OR 97383
(503) 769-9010
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Belcrest Memorial Park
Salem, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery McEntarffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery A. McEntarffer


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery A. McEntarffer Obituary
Jeffery A. McEntarffer

Aumsville - Jeff, 47, died August 5 at his home in Aumsville. He was born in Portland and grew up in Sandy, graduating from Sandy High School, moving to Aumsville in 2008. Jeff married Stephanie Wood on March 31, 2010 in Salem. He worked as a retread technician for many years. Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, long drives and was very family oriented. He was a member of Turner Christian Church in Turner. Jeff is survived by his wife: Stephanie; parents: Larry Sr. and Dorothy; children: Bailey, Logan, Keagan McEntarffer and Brady Nielsen; brother: Larry McEntarffer Jr. and sister: Michelle Muller. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now