Jeffery A. McEntarffer
Aumsville - Jeff, 47, died August 5 at his home in Aumsville. He was born in Portland and grew up in Sandy, graduating from Sandy High School, moving to Aumsville in 2008. Jeff married Stephanie Wood on March 31, 2010 in Salem. He worked as a retread technician for many years. Jeff enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, long drives and was very family oriented. He was a member of Turner Christian Church in Turner. Jeff is survived by his wife: Stephanie; parents: Larry Sr. and Dorothy; children: Bailey, Logan, Keagan McEntarffer and Brady Nielsen; brother: Larry McEntarffer Jr. and sister: Michelle Muller. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 14, 2019