Jeffery David Stamps
1962 - 2019
With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved Jeff Stamps.
He was always one to speak his mind and share in his many adventures. The best and worst keeper of secrets - we know about every party and adventure in which he partook, YES all of them!
Willing to give you the shirt off his back if you were in need, and the first to have your back if you were in trouble.
He loved fully, laughed always, and kept all of us in his heart.
We invite you to share a story, or two, at a Celebration of Life in his honor at Orchard Heights Winery on December 1, 2019 starting at 3:00 p.m
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019