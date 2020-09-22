Jeffrey B. Bradley
Salem - Jeffrey Brent Bradley died unexpectedly at his home in Salem, Oregon, on September 17, 2020. He was born on July 22, 1953, to Vernon (Brad) and Wilma Bradley in The Dalles, Oregon. As the son of a construction superintendent specializing in dam construction, Jeff's early boyhood homes followed the major dam construction projects in which his father was involved, including The Dalles Dam on the Columbia River and Pelton Dam on the Deschutes River in Oregon, Hartwell Dam on the Savannah River in Georgia, Ice Harbor Dam and Lower Monumental Dam on the Snake River in Washington, and Harry S. Truman Dam on the Osage River in Missouri. Upon his father's retirement, Jeff's family settled in Salem, Oregon, where he attended South Salem High School, graduating in 1971. Jeff then attended Oregon State University, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1975 and a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1977. Jeff was an avid Beaver supporter. He proudly displayed black and orange colors and reacted negatively to green and yellow hues.
Following in the footsteps of his father, Jeff began a long and illustrious career in hydraulic engineering. His first full-time job was as a hydraulic engineer for the Portland District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In that position, he unexpectedly filled a key role in responding to the damages and risks resulting from the eruption of Mt. St. Helens in May 1980, receiving a commendation for exemplary performance from the District Engineer.
Building on his professional experience with the Corps and his deep interest in the fields of hydrology, hydraulics, geomorphology, and sediment transport, Jeff entered a Ph.D. program at Colorado State University, obtaining his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Civil Engineering in 1986. In 1988, Dr. Bradley founded an engineering consulting firm, WEST Consultants, Inc., that he would passionately lead for the remainder of his life. Due to his efforts, today WEST has nearly 70 employees located in eight offices and is recognized as a premier water resources engineering firm. Dr. Bradley was a nationally recognized technical expert and leader in the field.
Throughout his career, Dr. Bradley dedicated himself to the profession of water resources engineering and was actively involved with numerous professional organizations at national, regional, and local levels. He was also extremely encouraging and supportive of his peers and new generations of engineers. He was a leader in many professional organizations, including the founding president of the American Academy of Water Resources Engineers, founding member and past president of the Environmental and Water Resources Institute of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), and Chair of the ASCE Water Resources Engineering Division, among others. Jeff was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers since throughout his career.
Jeff met the love of his life, Marilyn Thomas, at the La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California in 1992. He knew the moment he set eyes on her, that she was the one for him. His diligent, loving, and sincere romance efforts toward Marilyn paid off and they were married in September 1997 at Illahee Hills Country Club in Salem, Oregon. Since then, Jeff and Marilyn have been best friends and the light of each other's lives. They traveled extensively, enjoying trips and cruises throughout the world to visit friends, explore exotic destinations, and celebrate their time together.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Marilyn Bradley; his stepdaughter, Karen Smith, of Carmichael, California; step-grandson, Brandon Smith, and his wife, Madeline Smith, of Buda, Texas; step-grandson, Ryan Smith, and his significant other, Tiana Tynes, of Tigard, Oregon; cousin, Kelly Bradley, of Salem, Oregon, and many other family members.
Jeff will be deeply missed.
Services will be a private family affair, according to Jeff's wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
), or the American Red Cross in their support of those affected by the Western wildfires. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.