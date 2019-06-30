Services
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Gateway
1515 NE 106th Ave
Portland, OR 97220
(503) 256-0606
Jeffrey Jolma
1962 - 2019
Portland - Jeffrey Lee Jolma, son of Ron and Myra Jolma, passed away recently at his home in Portland, OR. He attended Crescent Valley High School and Oregon State University where he graduated in 1988 with a degree in Construction Engineering Management. Right after graduating, he also received his private pilot's license. Jeff loved skiing and was a certified ski instructor at age 17. Jeff is survived by his parents, sister Tammy Jolma (Sam), and brother Scott Jolma (Leah), nephew Caden, and his dog Schultz. A memorial get together will be planned at a later date.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 30, 2019
