Stayton - Stayton - Jeffrey, 59, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Stayton from undetermined natural cause. Jeff was born in September of 1960 at Salem General Hospital to John and Phyllis Rice, the fourth of five children. He attended Sprague High School and was a member of Liberty Christian Church in Salem. Jeff worked for Enterprise Rent-a-Car in Salem for the past 22 years. He was a loyal and dedicated employee and a trust worthy friend to his colleagues at the company. Jeff lived in Stayton with his significant other, Lori Baldoni, since 1996. After meeting they became best friends and enjoyed many common interests including fishing, estate sales, traveling, gardening, cooking, caring for pets and enjoying gatherings with family and friends. When Jeff was a boy, he learned to play drums and was a very gifted player. He was a natural with intricate percussions and complex time signatures and carried the beat for a few bands. Jeff loved to jam with his brother Kim and their friends. Jeff would also tell countless stories of his Camaro days with all his high school friends. As an adult, Jeff became a skilled and passionate fisherman. He shared many stories of the trophy Chinook Salmon that he and his brother Bryan reeled in. He also had many fond memories of his sisters, Vickie and Terri. He admired his eldest sister Vickie and enjoyed dinners and game nights with his sister Terri and the family. Jeff will be sorely missed. We will all continue to hold dear his infectious smile, sense of humor, his ability to listen intently, kind-heartedness and compassionate nature. Jeff was preceded in death by his father John Oliver Rice. He is survived by his mother: Phyllis E. Rice of Salem; his sisters: Vickie Wright of Salem and Terri (Kurt) Fritz of Salem; his brothers Kim Rice of Salem and Bryan Rice of Kemp, Texas. Jeff had seven nieces and nephews that were very dear to him: Drew and Madison Wright of Salem; Eric, Ryan (Monica) and Brad Hale of Salem; and Sebastian and Gabe Rice of Kemp, Texas. There will be no funeral service at the family's request. A celebration of life is planned for July 11, 2020 place to be determined. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Stayton Food Bank. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 19 to May 24, 2020