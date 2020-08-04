1/1
Jennifer (Cindy Comstock) Zander
Jennifer (Cindy Comstock) Zander

Salem - Jennifer Louise (Cynthia L.Comstock) Zander peacefully went to her heavenly home July 31, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. A life-long resident of Salem, she earned her Bachelor Degree from Western Oregon University in Music and Cultural Anthropology. As a dancer, Jenny taught ballet at the YMCA. She also worked at NORPAC canneries and the Oregon Department of Corrections. Music was a significant part of her life as she sang, played guitar and keyboard, even composing music. Jenny loved cats, always having a cat companion, most recently Angel. Knitting was a loved pastime, especially making prayer shawls. Recently Jenny enjoyed being part of a Women's Bible study group at her church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

Jenny was pre-deceased by her parents, Isabel and Harold Comstock. Surviving are brother Larry Comstock (Sharon) of Tigard, OR; Aunt Esther Bottemiller, Vancouver, WA; Uncle Wes Herbert (Beth), Brier, WA; and nieces and cousins. At Jenny's request there will be no services. The family wishes to thank Father Andy, good friends Kay and Ray Nussbaum, Bristol Hospice and First Call Home Care for their loving care and assistance. Arrangements by Virgil T. Goldens Funeral Services.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
