Jenny Lynn Anderson
Jenny Lynn Anderson

Salem - 9/20/1942 to 10/6/2020

At the time of her passing she was in Hospice care after three months of multiple medical issues.

Jenny was born to Jay and Jean Nelson oldest of six children. She was raised in the Big Hole, Jackson, Montana and is a graduate of Dillon High School, Dillon, Montana.

Jenny met her husband of 58 years and married November 17th 1962 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho where they resided before moving to Salem, Oregon in 1966. Jenny retired 2000 as the attendance clerk at South Salem High School.

Jenny loved to travel whether by cruise ship or RV trailer. Her and Virgil attended many national RV rallies of the Aliner Owners Club. Their last nationwide trek to the New England states to complete their goal of visiting all 50 states.

She enjoyed crafting and was known for her handmade greeting cards. She often made over 100 Christmas cards with no two alike.

Jenny is survived by her husband Virgil, daughter, Laura Smith,of Wisdom, Mt, son, Douglas Anderson of Albany, Or, grandsons, Ryan and Danny (Ashlyn) Anderson of Albany, Or, sisters Ruth Little, Gold Creek, Mt, Sherry Metzger of Bozeman, Mt, Kathy Johnson of Pineville, MO, Mary Rangitsch of Jackson, Mt, brother, Bob Nelson of Jackson, Mt.

Due to the pandemic no services are planned. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.




Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
