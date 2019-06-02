Jeri Lyn Chase



Salem - June 19, 1958 - May 26, 2019 Jeri was born in Salem, Oregon, the only child of Carol and William (Jerry) Brown. She graduated from Sprague High School in 1976. While in high school, she met Rick Chase, whom she married in her parents' backyard in 1978.



Jeri worked for the State of Oregon for nearly her entire adult life. She began her career with the Oregon Department of Corrections. Following the birth of her daughter, Jeri worked as a committee assistant for the Joint Legislative Committee on Trade & Economic Development for nearly ten years. In 1995, Jeri began working at the Oregon Department of Forestry, where she served until her retirement in 2019. There, she held various roles, including Executive Assistant to the State Forester and, most recently, Agency Web Coordinator / Public Information Officer.



Jeri enjoyed reading, knitting, coloring, cheering on the Seattle Mariners, and watching old movies at home with her husband. She also loved visiting Paulina Lake with her family. For the past thirteen years, her dog Coco was her pride and joy.



Jeri died at home on May 26. She was preceded in death by her parents, whom she loved very much. She leaves behind her husband, Rick, daughter, Crystal Chase, son-in-law, Daniel Lemke, and extended family members.



Her family plans for a private service at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.