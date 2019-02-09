|
Jerolyn Wanda Rousseau
Salem - August 20th, 1944 - February 7th, 2019
Jerolyn Wanda Rousseau passed peacefully during the early morning hours of February 7th. Jerolyn was born on August 20th, 1944, in Porterville, California. Always the adventurer, Jerolyn moved at a young age to Oregon where she met Robert Rousseau and had two children, Tammy and Robert James. Jerolyn was a valued member of the culinary staffing teams at various locations throughout the Salem-Keizer School District, including her last position at Parrish Middle School where she was affectionately known as the "Kitchen Lady."
Jerolyn loved spending time at the Oregon Coast- Jerolyn found great peace watching the waves and, as she said in her journal, feeling the closeness of God in all the beauty. Jerolyn also loved spending time with family and friends. You could find her at Del Taco chatting over a cup of coffee or offering cookies and tea out of her own kitchen. Jerolyn was always open to meeting new people and she brought a smile to many faces.
Throughout the end of her life, Jerolyn shared the excitement she was feeling about reuniting with her husband and many close friends who preceded her in death. Jerolyn had no fear of dying— as she said, she was enjoying each day God gave her and was ready to go when He was ready to take her home.
Jerolyn's family will hold a celebration service as planned by Jerolyn in her memory at St. John Lutheran Church, 1350 Court Street Northeast, Salem, Oregon 97301, on Monday, February 11th at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to Willamette Valley Hospice or any organization fighting childhood cancer.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019