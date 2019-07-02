|
|
Jerome "Jerry" Edward Farley
Silverton, Oregon - Jerome Edward Farley, 81, died peacefully, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
He leaves his loving wife, Elizabeth; his children, Maureen, Nick, (Cristin), Eva, (Bill), Marie (Bill), Sue (John), Keith (Ann), his cousins Elisa (Malcolm), Ellen (Mike), Sharon (Doug), thirteen grandchildren; and many, many close friends.
Jerry was born on March 19, 1938, in Glen Ridge New Jersey, the son of Edward and Marie Farley, brother to Stephen Farley and Patricia Farley (Wallace).
He moved with his family to California at age seven where he attended St. Francis de Sales Elementary School and Notre Dame High School making friends he kept for a lifetime. Following high school, he attended the University of Notre Dame, receiving his bachelors degree in 1960 in philosophy. Although his education at Notre Dame ended, his love and devotion for the Irish did not. He was an avid Notre Dame to his dying day.
From 1960-1962, he honorably served in the armed forces as a First Lieutenant and was assigned to Fort Jay, Governors Island, where he was the Assistant Director of Intelligence and Training and the trial or defense counsel in Special Courts Martials.
Following his military service, he worked for brief period in the insurance industry and then went on to devote his life to education and the humble service of others. He worked at Cathedral High School in Los Angeles and Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks (1965-1973) where he taught math and science, served as the Dean of Men, and coached cross-country and long distance runners. He received his Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School and was admitted to the California Bar in1973.
As a brilliant and talented business man, he worked as a Contracts Administrator for C.I. Engineers and Constructors; as the Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Southern California Financial Corporation and as a director and the president of Great American Bank in Century City, California.
In addition to all of his work, he selflessly gave of his time and talent to many boards including the Notre Dame High School Board of Governors (1973-1982) and the Regents Council at Mount St. Mary's College (1979-1984.) He was also a frequent guest lecturer on insurance, real properly law, and business ethics.
He continued his teaching career from 1984-1999 where he taught in the MBA Program at Pepperdine University. During this time, from 1992 to 2002, he worked as the president and CEO of Western Security Bank in Burbank, California.
In 1990 he married the love of his life, Elizabeth, and went on to share twenty-nine years of happiness with her and their two families which became one.
In 2003, he and Elizabeth moved to Silverton Oregon. Their main reason for settling in this area of the country was Jerry and Elizabeth's great devotion to God and their desire to be close to the Benedictans at Mount Angel Abbey. It was here where they decided to funnel their energies and talents in the service of the monastery and the seminary. Jerry volunteered two years in the Development Office and also served as the business manager for the seminary as well as serving on the Board of Directors of the Seminary and the Finance Council of the Monastery. His devotion to God and family was felt by everyone around him. He was an amazing example of character, integrity, loyalty, steadfastness, and humor. He had a such a sharp wit and gentle way that touched all who knew him. He had many, many friends with whom he kept in close contact. He had such a deep joy of life, family, and faith. His parting words to his family were to not be sad. He was not and was always accepting of the will of God.
There are no words to express how much he will be missed. However, the family rejoices in the knowledge that he is now in the arms of God.
He is predeceased by his sons, Sean Edward (Ginny) and George Peter.
Visitation will be on July 2, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Unger Funeral Chapel, 190 Railroad Avenue, Mt. Angel, OR 97362. The Rosary will be held following, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 575 East College Street, Mount Angel, OR 97362.
The Funeral Mass will be July 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church.
For those who wish, the family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Abbey Foundation of Oregon, P.O. Box 497, Saint Benedict, OR. 97373 or online at mountangelabbey.org/giving/make-a-gift.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 2, 2019