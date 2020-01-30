|
|
Jerome "Ike" Grossman
Stayton - Ike was born on October 26, 1926 in Canute, OK, to Lawrence and Ida (Edler) Grossman. He passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 27, 2020, surrounded by family. Ike was able to endure and survive many tough times throughout his life, beginning with losing his mother when he was only 4 years old. Two years later he lost his sister and one of his brothers to diphtheria. Although he also caught the disease, he was already tough and was determined to survive. Ike grew up in Oklahoma during the Depression and the Dust Bowl. It is thought that his lifelong struggle with asthma, which sometimes resulted in pneumonia, was brought on from the dust. He drove to Oregon in 1946 with his cousin, and was so sick with pneumonia by the time he arrived, doctors told him there was nothing they could do for him and to just go home. Again, he was determined to live. He suffered with pneumonia many times thereafter, especially in his later years, and survived injuries and illnesses with determination and grace. Ike married Lavone Benedict at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on November 18, 1950, and together they raised 5 children. Ike worked for Frank Lumber Company for 35 years after various other employments, and retired as their head boiler tender and dry kiln operator. He served on the Stayton Telephone Board of Directors in the 1970's, 80's and 90's., and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. His interests included woodworking and finish carpentry, gardening, repairing things (jack of all trades), hunting, fishing. He built his own home, as well as his first home after marriage, and assisted his brother while building his home, and numerous builds and updates to his children's homes. He volunteered for various projects at his church and for St. Mary's and Regis High Schools, and Salem Right to Life Rummage Sale. While Ike was a busy man, his main priorities were always his Catholic Faith and his Family. He lived his faith in his everyday life and modeled his values for his family. He was selfless, loving, grateful, and never hesitated to share his love and affection with his children and grandchildren. Ike is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lavone, and daughters Sandy (Terry, deceased) Birkholz, Ronelle (Steve) Lulay, and Janna (Ken) Adams, all of Stayton, and Leanne (Terry) Padrta of Independence, and son Kerry Grossman of Stayton, and 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren with another on the way, and nephew Jim Grossman. He is predeceased by his Parents, sister and brother, Salome and Cornelius, who died as children, and brother Wilbur "Jim" who died 4 years ago, Grandsons Steven Lulay and Shayne Padrta, Son-in-Law Terry Birkholz, and Great-Granddaughters Madilynn and Gracelynn Foltz. As we have lost a great man, Heaven has gained a great saint. Visitation and viewing will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church beginning at 9:30AM on Monday, February 3rd. Rosary will be prayed at 10:00, with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30, both at the church. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Stayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, Oregon Right To Life, or . Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020