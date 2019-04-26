|
Jerry Dean Weber
Stayton - Jerry Dean Weber, 58, from Sheridan and currently Yuma, Arizona passed away on Saturday, April 20th, due to complications from heart surgery at St. Vincent Hospital.
He was born in Rawlins, Wyoming to Jarold and Loretta Weber (preceded him in death). He was a Manufacturing Technician for Intel for 17 years; retiring in 2014. Jerry enjoyed many things including the Portland Trailblazers, golfing, traveling, camping, reading, & spending time with his wife, Linda, in the Yuma sun.
In August of 1981, Jerry married Linda Gallup, whom he met at Mark Twain Middle School. He and his wife settled in Salem and began their life together. They moved to Sheridan in 1990, to a home with four- acres which Jerry really enjoyed maintaining. After 27 years, they sold their home and moved to Yuma to become snow birds.
Jerry relished time with his large family, especially his godson's children, Claire and Eve, who call him Papa. He always enjoyed his time he spent with his siblings and their families at any gatherings and the Weber Reunions.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda; father Jarold (stepmom Dolores), sister Cheryl (Mike), sister Donna (Patrick), sister Linda (Jeffrey), brother Roy and sister Rose; brother-in-law Larry Gallup (Tena);Godsons Jason Bowen, Rett Weissenfels and Jordan Allen; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be on Sunday, April 28th from 2-5 pm at Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton. The Funeral services will begin at 1 pm Monday,April 29th at Trinity Lutheran Church, Mt Angel. Interment will follow at Trinity cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Linda asks that donations be made to Providence St. Vincent Guest Housing Center, 9320 Southwest Barnes Road, Portland, OR 97225.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 26 to May 1, 2019