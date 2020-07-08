Jerry E Vallereux
The world has lost one of the good guys, Jerry E Vallereux passed away at 73 and will be missed by all who knew him. A lifelong entrepreneur he loved building his business, Oregon Data in Tualatin, and worked until just a few days before his death. Many of his customers called him 'Data Man' & over the years became more friends than clients. In the late 1970's & 1980's he was the owner of Jerry's Camera Shoppe downtown Salem.
He married the love of his life & best friend, Shelley in 1981. An avid reader, his books were his constant companions. He also loved sportscars, boating and vintage motorcycles. A celebration of life will be held in early fall.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Gladys & Eugene Vallereux and brother Frank Vallereux all of Keizer. He was a graduate of North Salem High School and Western Oregon Univ.
He is survived by his wife, Shelley Vallereux of Tigard, brother Don (Sallie) Vallereux of North Carolina as well as many in-laws, nieces & nephews.
Donations in memory of Jerry may be sent to OHSU Foundation in support of the Pancreatic Cancer Vision Fund. Online www.OnwardOHSU.org/donation
or checks to OHSU Foundation PO Box 29017 Portland OR 97296.