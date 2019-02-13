Jerry Gene "JK" Kleen



Salem - Jerry Gene Kleen passed away peacefully in his home while holding the hand of his wife Con¬stance and surrounded by other family members on December 1, 2028. Mr. Kleen is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred "Buster" Kleen and Francis Elizabeth Bressler Kleen, his brother Gary, his former wife, Beatrice Belinda Otjen mother of his deceased daughter Christina, and his second wife, Geraldine S. Prescott, mother of his deceased children Claudia and Gerald. Mr. Kleen is survived by his wife Dr. Constance Kleen, his sister Darlene Hawley of Keiser; his sister-in-law Kathy Kleen of Salem; three grandchildren, Linda Briggs of Harrisburg, Oregon; Toni Belgarde and Richard Theiss of Omak, Washington; as well as four great grand children and four great great grand¬children and several nieces and nephews.



Jerry Gene Kleen (JK) was born in Salem, Oregon, on August 10, 1929, to Elizabeth Francis and Alfred Henry Kleen. As a child, young Jerry attended Roberts School where he proudly accepted his eighth grade diploma from his father who was then Chairman of the Roberts School Board. From Roberts School, Jerry attended North Salem High School. At 17, he fol-lowed his wanderlust and joined the Merchant Marines Shortly after his return to Salem, Jerry was drafted by the U.S. Army which was engaged in the Korean Conflict.



Upon returning to Salem this second time, Mr. Kleen completed his Bachelor of Science degree at Willamette University and then earned his law degree in 1963 from Lewis and Clark University. He then joined the Oregon and the Marion County bar associations. Later, he became a member of the California Trial Lawyers Association as well. Additionally, he was a member of the local Elks club and Illahe Country Club for many years.



In 1963 he opened a solo practice on Lancaster Drive in Salem where he practiced many years before downsizing and leasing office space from his former clerk and long-time friend and colleague Mike Dye. Mr. Kleen proudly displayed his 50 year pin from the Oregon Bar Association. He retired in 2014.



Jerry was blessed by a family that loved him deeply, and a career that was fulfilling. He was at peace and extremely grateful for the many blessings that were bestowed upon him.



On December 7th at 11 A.M., the family held a private "Celebration of Life" service at the Howell Edwards Funeral Home which was followed by a buffet luncheon at Illahe Country Club.



The family wants to express its deep gratitude to the staffs of Salem Hos¬pital, Windsor Rehabilitation, Salem Transitional and Bristol Hospice for the exceptionally fine care Mr. Kleen received while in their facilities. Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary