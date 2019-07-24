|
Jerry L. Adams
Aumsville - Jerry, 73, passed away July 15 in Portland. He was born in Elk City, Oklahoma and lived most of his life in the Salem and Aumsville area. Jerry was owner and operator of Adam's Saw & Knife Inc. in Stayton for over 40 years. He served in the National Guard and married his wife Darlene Silbernagel on September 12, 1970 in Salem. Jerry enjoyed socializing with friends over coffee, woodworking, building things, working with his hands, and doing Sudoku. He loved being with his family and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Jerry is survived by his mother: Adella Adams of Stayton; wife: Darlene Adams of Aumsville; children: Trina McClendon of Salem, Walter (Greta) Garcia of Portland and Cisco (Kayti) Adams of Stayton; brothers: Jim, Bob, Leon, Ronnie, and Dennis; sisters: Renae and Terri; and 14 grandchildren. His father, Albert, and sister, Doris Cooper, preceded him in death. Recitation of Rosary will be Sunday, July 28 at 7:00 pm and Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 29 at 11:00 am both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Stayton. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 24, 2019