|
|
Jerry Lee Bellek
Stayton - Jerry, 71, Passed away. He was born in Portland, Oregon to Charles and Valda Bellek on September 17, 1948. He graduated from Canby High School and attended one year of college. Jerry was the owner/operator of Bellek Trucking where he was a log truck driver and a heavy equipment mechanic. He also, drove truck for Cedar Lumber, worked at May Trucking and mechanic at Freres. His hobbies included bowling, tinkering with his car, car racing of any kind loved all the old cars and car shows. He was a big Green Bay Packer fan and loved going to the beach. Jerry is survived by his wife; Barb Bellek of Stayton; his sister; Tamara Miller (husband Dave) of Monitor, Oregon; niece Shawna Dickey (husband Scott) of Salem; niece Ronda Wolonsky (husband Mark) of Auburn, California; stepdaughter Kathy Denton (husband Eric and step grandson Nick) of Salem, Oregon; stepdaughter Bobby Kissel of Aumsville, Oregon; step grandson Emmitt Johnson (wife Gabby and step great grandson Alek) of Stayton, Oregon; and step grandson Dalton Johnson of Salem, Oregon. He is preceded in death by his mother Valda Bellek who passed away on February 10, 2014 and father Charles Bellek who passed away on July 27, 2006 brother Ron Bellek who passed away on July 4, 2013 and his son; Josh Bellek of Stayton who passed away on March 8, 2018. Services will be held at a later date. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020