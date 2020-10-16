Jerry Lee Pero
Jerry Lee Pero passed away peacefully on Oct 8th, 2020. Jerry is survived by his wife Karen Pero, his two daughters Kari Pero (Luke) and Tami Nichols (Josh), sister Judy Jackson (Rick), brother Jim Pero (Santa), many nieces and nephews and countless friends. Jerry was born in Salem OR, December 16th, 1946 to parents William and Maxine Pero.
Jerry served as president of the Vietnam Veterans of Oregon Memorial Fund's (VVOMF) board of directors since the Memorial's dedication in 1987. Welcome home Jerry - WELCOME HOME!
For the full obituary, go here: http://www.canbymolallafuneralchapel.com/canbymolallaobituaries/obituary/2112_Jerry_Lee_Pero
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
-Vietnam Veterans of Oregon Memorial Fund at 195 SW 6th Ave, Canby, OR 97013
-Neuroacanthocytosis Advocacy USA, Inc. at 2285 Harlock Road, Melbourne, FL 32934.