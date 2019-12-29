|
Jerry Morris
Sublimity - Generous. Huge heart. Loving. Gentle. All words that attempt to describe an indescribable man. Jerry Lee Morris, wonderful husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and son, left this world too early, on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Jerry was born in Stayton, OR on April 29, 1946 to Montie J.C. and Dorothy Morris. He was the baby - joining brother Kenny and sister Linda. He graduated from Stayton High School in 1964. He was a gifted millwright, spending hours refining his trade. He spent 40+ years working for SP Newsprint in Newberg, OR and retired in 2011. If you needed a tool, Jerry had it!
Jerry placed a very high value on family. His sons, Vincent and Craig were a very important part of his life. There was a genuine joy when they spent time together. Their laughter would make even the grouchiest person smile.
He met his wife, Joanne, through his sister Linda and they were married in November, 2000 and enjoyed going on adventures together. He was spending his retirement years hunting, fishing and was an avid reader. There may have been some games on his phone, but he wouldn't want us to write that into his life story. The past couple of years brought him three great grandchildren who became a source of pride for him.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Joanne, his sons Vincent, Craig and wife Alissa, daughter Kris and husband Jerry; grandchildren - Allyson, Wyatt and wife Hayley, Allie and husband Kyle, Kelsey and husband Josh and three great grandchildren - Rylan, Aiden and Aubrie; brother Kenny, sister Linda and husband Dick and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is already missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Jan. 18 at Weddle Funeral Service in Stayton, OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020