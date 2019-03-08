|
Jesse Roland Ellingson
Silverton - Passed away on March 4, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born to parents Clarence Roland and Bernice Syrett Ellingson, on August 6, 1937, in Ogden, Utah.
He married Sharon Louise Bishop in 1954. They were married for 64 years. He is survived by sons Mark (Linda), James (Dawn), and Douglas, also daughters Cheryl (Brent) Nelson, Dayna Nyberg, and Erin Ellingson. Jesse and Sharon have 27 grandchildren and 66 great-grandchildren, all of whom dearly love their grandparents and great-grandparents.
Jesse was preceded in death by his eternal sweetheart Sharon just three months ago, parents C. Roland and Bernice, brother Hugh Berg Ellingson and sister Mary Ellen Ellingson Jackson.
Jesse was an incredible devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He really enjoyed being Santa for the little ones at home and church. His eyes would light up in delight and a smile was on his face. He had a love for the youth, served as a Scoutmaster for almost 20 years, and was able to guide and inspire many young men. Jesse was in construction for most of his life which he enjoyed.
He was a kind, honest, good person. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and lived what he believed. We are all going to miss both Jesse and Sharon, but know that they are now together with each other and their families.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, march 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 745 W. Main Street Silverton, Oregon. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 13, 2019