Jessica Rachel Stanford

Jessica Rachel Stanford

Salem - Oct. 25, 1979 - April 5, 1996

Life according to Jessica . . . for her 40th birthday.

"For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." ~Jere. 29:11

"How good if, by His blessed enabling,we should daily so receive His peace that others see nothing of stone, thorn, toil, dejection, but only find, when they come,

the gift of a great contentment, the restful peace of God." ~Amy Carmichael, Rose from Brier

"Courage is fear that has said its prayers." ~Dorothy Bernard

"God is in control of all things! He has a plan that is being carried out as I write this.

Angels are watching over me - What have I to fear? Death? That is only one more step to

HEAVEN! GOD IS IN CONTROL!"

~Jessica's Journal, 10-13-95

Jessica is deeply missed by sisters Esther and Bethany Stanford, father Robert Stanford, mother Beth Hope.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 27, 2019
