Jill Lynnette Brueckner Obituary
Jill Lynnette Brueckner

Silverton - Jill Lynnette Brueckner, 59, passed away July 11, 2019, surrounded by her family in her home.

She was born on April 10, 1960, to Stan and Jeanette Olafson in Silverton, Oregon. She was the oldest of three girls. Jill was raised in Silverton and graduated from Silverton Union High School, class of 1978. Later attending Western Oregon and receiving her Bachelors in Education.

On August 11, 1979, Jill married Jim Brueckner. They had three very rambunctious boys, Jacob, Travis, and Nathan.

On top of raising three boys, she spent time teaching first grade and later she worked as an office manager for Eastman Heating for 10 years.

Jill spent her life dedicated to helping others. She spent countless hours volunteering for Red Cross, Growing Hope Globally (FRB), Tree of Giving,Immanuel Lutheran Church, and the local schools.

Jill loved spending time quilting, traveling, and being with her family and friends. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.

Jill is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jim Brueckner, children:Jacob, Travis, and Nathan, grandchildren:Annabel, Adelyn, Holden, and Avery.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m, July 20, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Silverton. Jill will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony at Valley View Cemetery in Silverton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Growing Hope Globally. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton
Published in StatesmanJournal on July 17, 2019
