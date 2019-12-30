Services
Jill Poole Obituary
Jill Poole

Keizer - Jill Marie Poole, age 73, of Keizer, Oregon passed away on Wednesday December 25, 2019. She was born on July 8, 1946, in Salem, Oregon, to Durward and Bethel Steinke.

Jill graduated from North Salem High School in 1964. She retired after working 30 years for the State of Oregon.

Jill married Ronald E Poole on August 15, 1997.

She is survived by her husband Ronald Poole; children: Troy Wilson and Torri Ford (Wilson); 4 grandchildren: Ashley Earls, Alisa Earls, Lillian Wilson and Jordan Wilson; 1 great-grandchild: Madysin Earls.

A Memorial Service will be held on January 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Keizer Funeral Chapel in Keizer, Oregon. Celebration of Life will follow at Town & Country Bowl.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
