|
|
Jim G. Russell
Salem - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Jim Russell, passed away on May 4, 2019, after a long struggle with dementia. He was 83 years old; born in Burns, Oregon to Ted and Neoma Russell of Hines, Oregon. He is survived by his loving wife Anna, daughter Michelle (Jim), son Dan (Cheryl), grandson Will, granddaughter Camille, brother Scott (Maureen) and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Randy and sister Patty Ann.
Jim graduated from Burns High School, followed by the University of Oregon where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa. After two years serving in the U.S. Army, as a paratrooper, he returned to Eugene, Oregon, and later to the University of Oregon where he entered law school and served on the Law Review. His legal career began and ended at the Oregon Department of Justice, primarily in the General Counsel Division. He took seven years off during that time when he was privileged to serve as an assistant to Governor Atiyeh. Family was very important to Jim and he supported the different activities that each of the children chose. He also encouraged them to look beyond today's likes and to be open to broader horizons. Music was always a joy for him. Playing the trumpet and sharing his rich bass voice with different groups was a lot of fun, especially singing for a number of years in our church sanctuary choir. Classical music was his favorite. From Orff's Carmina Burana to Beethoven; English and Welsh hymns to New Orleans jazz; and to so many trumpet performers; they all made him smile. Through involvement with international exchange students in our home, Jim's life long desire to travel became a reality. In 1978 Jim and Anna took their first of many trips abroad. They enjoyed good friendships, wonderful sights, delicious food and beautiful music. What a wonderful way to end a good life here on earth and to look to the Lord for what is ahead. All is well. A Celebration of Jim's life will be on Saturday, August 24ül at 2:00 pm, at the First Christian Church, 685 Marion St. N.E., Salem. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 18, 2019