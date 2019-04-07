|
|
Jim L. Cates
Salem - Jim L Cates, of Silverton, died at Sweet Bye N Bye Residential Care Facility, in Salem, of natural causes, resulting from a massive stroke on May 31,2018. Jim was born in Talihina OK, on Dec. 12, 1932 to Conrad Elvis and Hattie Mae Cate.
Jim left Oklahoma at an early age. He married Janice Slaughter and they moved to The Dalles, OR in 1950, where he worked several jobs at a time to provide for his family. His family at that time included his son, Jim L. Cates Jr. in 1951, and daughter Sylvia Gail Cates, in 1952. Jim and Janice divorced and Janice returned to Oklahoma with the children. Jim remained in The Dalles, working multiple jobs, such as delivering milk to homes, and driving cab at night. He loved selling and people so he worked in auto sales and managed an appliance store selling appliances throughout the farming community. Jim entered the insurance business in 1958 and he felt like he had found his home. He enjoyed getting to know and helping people with their life and health insurance needs, he never knew a stranger. He became the top Salesman with his first company BMA and his agency grew.
He married Carol Davis in 1958 and had a son, Mark Leon Cates in 1962. He sold his agency to an Oregon Insurance Company, and accepted a position to head up their health insurance division, which meant moving to Salem. Soon after he separated Carol and she moved back to The Dalles, with their son Mark.
While working with the resident agency of the company he met Sharon Wells in 1964 and they married on Sept. 1, 1964. Sharon and Jim were inseparable soul mates, and spent 54 years together, building a large statewide general agency in the 70's and earning many awards through the years which included Manager of the year and Salesman of the year. He was always seen as a leader. In 1979 Jim assisted in starting a franchise company to provide turn key training and materials to build your own agency and expand your business. Jim traveled to recruit franchises all over the United States, this same company became international and is thriving today.
After three years in Florida, in 1983, Jim and Sharon returned to Oregon and private practice. They had incorporated their agency in 1974. Their health insurance business thrived and they expanded their agency.
In 1990 Sharon's mother passed and left her the farm in Central Howell where Sharon had grown up. They refurbished the farm and moved from Portland to Silverton in 1992. They built a suite of offices at the farm in 1996, and moved their business there, where Jim met and worked with clients selling and serving their needs. The business thrived and grew until he suffered his stroke May 31, 2018 and could no longer work. He continued physical and speech therapy to recover all the skills he could. Sharon sold their insurance business, but continued to work during the transition to the new owner. Sharon cared for Jim at home for 7 months until his health declined and he was once again in the hospital in rehab with no chance of recovery. In March he was well enough to return to Residential Care at Sweet Bye N Bye with hospice until his death April 1, 2019.
Thought out his life Jim was always a leader; active in the Beaverton Chamber of Commerce, the Beaverton optimist club as distinguished president, NAHU insurance organizations, life member of the Elks Club, member of the Emmanuel Bible Church where he served as usher and assisted at funerals, helping any way he could.
Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon; son, Jim Jr (Jo) of Oakdale, California; daughter, S. Gail (Ace) Gilbert of Fremont California; grandchildren, Nikki Erlandson, Sommer Cates, Tricia Embley; 3 great-grand children, Paige Erlandson, Piper MacKenzie Embley, Jacob Cates- Tunnicliffe; sister, Fay Wright, of Longview, Texas and many friends and clients whom he continued to serve until his stroke. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad Elvis and Hattie Mae Cate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Emmanuel Bible Church-Building Fund or .
Special thanks go to Willamette Valley Hospice and Sweet Bye N Bye Corral Springs for your loving comfort and care during Jim's end of life.
Public viewing will be 4- 8 pm., on Tues., April 10, 2019 at Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton. Internment will be at 10 am., on Wed., April 11, 2019 at Belcrest Memorial park in S. Salem. Family and close friends are welcome. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm., Fri., April 12, 2019 at the Emmanuel Bible Church on Sunnyview Ave. NE, Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 7, 2019