Jim L. Cates
Silverton - Jim L Cates, of Silverton, died at Sweet Bye N Bye Residential Care Facility, in Salem, April 1, 2019, of natural causes, resulting from a massive stroke on May 31, 2018. Jim was born in Talihina, OK, on Dec. 12, 1932 to Conrad Elvis and Hattie Mae Cate.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Emmanuel Bible Church-Building Fund or . Special thanks go to Willamette Valley Hospice and Sweet Bye N Bye Corral Springs for your loving comfort and care during Jim's end of life.
UPDATED SERVICE INFORMATION!
Public viewing will be 4pm-8pm, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Unger Funeral Chapel in Silverton. Interment will be at 10am, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Belcrest Memorial Park in S. Salem. Family and close friends are welcome. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Emmanuel Bible Church on Sunnyview Ave. NE, Salem.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 9, 2019