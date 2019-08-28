|
|
Jim Shaffer
- - Jim passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a year long battle with multiple myeloma cancer.
He was born in Portland, Oregon on July 25, 1950 to Donald and Flora Belle Shaffer and sister Nancy. They moved to Salem in 1956.
Jim graduated from South Salem High School in 1968 and the University of Oregon in 1977.
He enlisted in the Army in 1970 during the Vietnam War, and was stationed at the Ramasun Station in Udorn, Thailand where he was a member of the National Army Security Agency.
He married Debbie Porter in March of 1977, and they had two daughters, Lana and Marci. He was active in the Bethany Elementary Local School Committee, Site Council and Beaverton Education Foundation.
Jim worked for the Northwest Natural Gas Company, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, being a grandpa, barbequing, bowling, golfing, fireworks, hot air ballooning, and playing cribbage and poker. He and Debbie also loved to travel and spent many happy days cruising around the world. In his free time, Jim also had a passion for ancient coins and antiquities.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie, daughters Lana and Marci, grandson Hawkins, sister Nancy Saxton Ruede (Stefano), nephew Travis Saxton (Molly Frieze) and niece Alicia Saxton, sister Patricia Kathleen Johns, nephews Jason (Debbie) and Jamie (Kellie) Clarke, and Alex Powers.
Celebration of Life will be held on August 31, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at The American Legion Hall, 20325 SW Alexander St., Aloha, OR 97003. Private burial service held at Willamette National Cemetery.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 28, 2019