Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Jo Ann King Obituary
Jo Ann King

Monmouth - Jo Ann G. King of Monmouth died Dec. 18, 2019. She was 85.

The memorial service will be at Christ's Church: Methodist and Presbyterian United, 412 W. Clay St., Monmouth, Ore., 97361, at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. There will be a hymn sing at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. A reception will follow the service.

Jo Ann was born March 21, 1934, in Pompano Beach, Fla., the fifth of six children of Chester Burton Gayler and Sadie Mae Millican Gayler. She received her BSN from Emory University and was employed as an RN. Jo Ann married John Emery Grund on Sept. 24, 1957. They had three children: Linda Marie Grund, Curtis Blake Grund, and John Martin Grund. John Emery Grund died on July 8, 1978. Jo Ann married David C. King on July 16, 1983. Jo Ann and David moved to Monmouth, Ore., in 1988. Jo Ann and David were recognized for their volunteer contributions when they jointly received the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce First Citizen Award in 2003. David C. King died on Sept. 6, 2009.

She is survived by two brothers, her children and three step-children, 16 grand-children and five great-grandchildren.

If you would like to honor Jo Ann's memory with a gift, her family makes the following suggestions: Christ's Church: Methodist and Presbyterian United, Monmouth, Ore.; Polk County Historical Society, Polk County, Ore. (specifically for Brunk House); Emory University School of Nursing; Southern Poverty Law Center.

A more complete obituary is available at https://www.restlawnfh.com/obituary/joann-king
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020
