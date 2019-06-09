Joan Hilfiker



Salem - Joan Hilfiker, resident of Salem, Oregon, passed away on May 21, 2019 at the age of 73.



Joan was born on August 29, 1945 in Crofton, Nebraska. Her parents names were Earl "Boots" Wilson and Ethel Isabel Lillie.



Joan graduated from North Salem High School and went on to become a Daycare Provider. In her spare time she could be found crocheting, gardening, shopping and spending time with her family. Her family was her passion. She was known for having a strong determination, an amazing personality, and a positive attitude. Not only did she touch the lives of her family but she had a huge influence on 374 daycare children. Her hope and dream was that everyone could have a loving, supportive and close family like she had.



Joan married Mike Hilfiker on June 16, 1963. Joan is survived by her 3 children, Troy (Ceobia) Hilfiker of Turner, Oregon, Shannon (Steve) Gardner of Livingston, Montana, and Rob (Heidi) Hilfiker of Keizer, Oregon. Joan also has 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband Mike.



A Celebration of Life will be held on June 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Restlawn Funeral Home in Salem, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Oregon or St. Jude. Published in StatesmanJournal on June 9, 2019