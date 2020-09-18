Reverend Joan Marie Siewert



Monmouth - Reverend Joan Marie Siewert went home to the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 87. She was at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Oregon. Joan was born on August 6, 1933 in Palmyra, New York. She is survived by her four children; Thomas of Dallas, Oregon, Ted of Dallas, Oregon, Terry of Monmouth, Oregon and Jane (Siewert) Falleur of Neotsu, OR. Her grandchildren include Scott Falleur, who preceded her in death, and Melody Falleur-Fettig of Portland, Oregon. She has one great-granddaughter, Juliet



Fettig.



After moving to the Oregon Coast, with her mother Hettie Wallace, Joan attended Taft High School in Lincoln City. Here she met LaVern Siewert, whom she was married for 61 years till his death in 2015. After graduating from high school, Joan attended Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, becoming the first woman to graduate with a degree in Radio Communications in 1953. She was ordained in 1982.



LaVern and Joan raised their four children together in Monmouth, Oregon. Together they started Living Word Faith Fellowship in Monmouth, eventually moving to Dallas, where after two years they purchased their church on Mill St. For 39 years, she preached the word of God to people who enriched her life and filled it with purpose. She loved to study the Bible, watch the ocean, and spend time with her friends.



Joan was a responsible, loving and independent woman who spent her life caring for the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of others. She will be remembered for her dependability, breadth of knowledge and opinion, and unshakable belief in the glory of God. She was a pillar to many and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



A service will be held graveside, with the proper COVID precautions, at Dallas Cemetery in



Dallas, Oregon on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10 am. Viewing will be from 2 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, September 24th in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in remembrance of Reverend Joan M. Siewert to the Dallas Food Bank located at 322 Main St. Ste. 180, Dallas, OR 97338.









