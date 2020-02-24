|
Joan Marie (Pietrok) Silbernagel
Jordan/Scio - Joan Marie (Pietrok) Silbernagel a long-time resident of the area passed away peacefully in her home Saturday, the 22nd of Feb at the age of 94. Joan was born to Joe and Martha Pietrok on Nov 28th, 1925. She was raised on their farm in the Mt Pleasant area of Stayton. After graduating from high school, she worked for the State of Oregon using some of the early computer technology - punch cards! Joan married Raymond Silbernagel May 17th, 1949. Together they bought the farm in Jordan/Scio and it is where they raised their family of 11 children. David (Helen) Silbernagel; Tony (Linda) Silbernagel; Ruth (Joe) Texeira and twin, Ralph Silbernagel (deceased); Rosemary (Robert) Heuberger; Vincent Silbernagel (deceased); Joe (Mary) Silbernagel; Janet Silbernagel; Ivan (Glenda) Silbernagel; Melvin (Cathy) Silbernagel and Raymond Silbernagel Jr. Joan's husband, Raymond passed away in May 2004. Joan continued to live on the farm with her son, Raymond Jr, who took great care of her for many of her later years of life. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren and a brother, Bernard Pietrok. Joan loved gardening, She always canned and preserved fruits and vegetables for her large family each year. She also loved growing flowers and sharing them with others. Her love of scripture and prayer were a big part of her life as shown in her love and patience for everyone. Viewing will be Friday, Feb. 28 from 2:00 - 6:30 pm at North Santiam Funeral Service in Stayton with Recitation of Rosary at 7pm Friday, Feb 28 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Jordan. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11am Sat Feb 29th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment will be in Jordan Pioneer Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Scio, or the Regis/St Mary Foundation in Stayton in lieu of flowers. North Santiam Funeral Service in Stayton is serving the family.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020