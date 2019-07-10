JoAnn Marie Crawford



Salem - JoAnn Marie Crawford, 84, passed away peacefully June 27, 2019. JoAnn was born on January 26, 1935 in San Francisco CA to Hugh and Lena Belle Cowart, where she lived until 1952, when her family moved to Oakridge OR. She graduated from Oakridge High School in 1953, and went on to the University of Oregon, where she received a degree in Education. While there, she also met and married Edwin Scruby, who she was married to for 28 years. JoAnn had a love for teaching, and taught in several school districts, retiring in 2000 from the Salem-Keizer School District after 30 years at Kennedy Elementary School. In 1987 JoAnn married Dale Crawford, and they were married for 31 years until his death in July of 2018.



JoAnn's primary love was for her family and all children, followed closely by her passion for music. She had a beautiful singing voice, and performed throughout high school and college, and again in the early to mid 1980s in numerous Pentacle Theater musicals. In more recent years she joined and performed with the Just for Fun singers touring throughout Oregon and Washington. JoAnn also was known for her gift with flowers, and her yard and floral displays were greatly appreciated by everyone.



JoAnn is survived by her children, Lisa Emerson of Salem and Roger (Rusty) Scruby of Dallas TX, her grandchildren, Michael Emerson of Fairfax VA, Garret Emerson of Salem, and Alex Emerson of Keizer. She had one great grandson, Theodore of Fairfax VA. JoAnn is also survived by extended family through her late husband Dale to include his children Steven, Wanda, Michael, and Gaelen, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



A memorial service for JoAnn Marie Crawford will be held on Saturday, July 20 at Restlawn Funeral Home, 201 Oak Grove Rd NW, Salem OR at 1:00 pm. Published in StatesmanJournal from July 10 to July 14, 2019