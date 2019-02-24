|
JoAnn (Ginther) Nelson
Salem - JoAnn passed away 2/17/2019. She was born 5/11/1932, raised in Albany and later moved to Salem where she raised her family and worked for the Salem-Keizer School District. Her children, Randy Nelson, Sue Nelson and Jill (Rick) McAllister, survive her; also 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Celebration of JoAnn's life will be at 11AM, Sat., Mar. 2, 2019, at Howell, Edwards Funeral Home of Salem. Guestbook may be signed at www.hed-fh.com
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 24, 2019