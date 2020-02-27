|
|
Joanne E Vandehey
Joanne E Vandehey, 83, died February 19, 2020 at Salem Hospital after a long illness. She was surrounded by her family. Joanne was the daughter of Rose and John Schmid, of Woodburn, and sister to Judith Laubsch. A graduate of Woodburn High School, Joanne married James Vandehey, also of Woodburn, in 1956. They raised their two older daughters there (Kimberly Ringo, married to Kevin Ringo, and Kellee Gibbons, widow of Randy Gibbons). Their youngest daughter (Kristie) died at birth. Joanne was an avid bowler for many years, winning the National Junior Bowlers Championship at age 16. A home-maker first, she worked part-time at Woodburn Roth's IGA, and at the Woodburn Auction. Joanne and Jim moved to Keizer in 1979.
Joanne often said, "I think being a mom is the best thing in the world", and she delighted in being "Grammy" to five grandchildren, and "GG" to four great grandchildren. She enjoyed painting, quilting, sewing and stitching and was prolific, talented, and generous with the beautiful things she created. Friends and family, please join us for her favorite desserts and a celebration of her life on Saturday, March 7, from 2-4, at the St. Edwards Reception Hall, 5303 River Road N., Keizer, OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020