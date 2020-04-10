Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Joanne "Jo" Fluke

Joanne "Jo" Fluke

Silverton - October 10, 1936 - April 4, 2020

Joanne was born on October 10, 1936 to Ralph and Myrtle (Aaseth) Irish in Doland, South Dakota. She was the fifth girl born of 6 girls. She was married to Gene Fluke, May 28, 1956 and lived in Southern California until March 1983, when she and Gene retired and moved to Silverton, Oregon. Preceded in death is her husband, Gene (July 2013) and her 5 sisters, Helen, Shirley, Patty, Mary Lou and Sharon. Joanne is survived by her two daughters, Linda DeFrates (Mike), and Leslie Mismas (Albert), her four grandchildren, Brian Bemis (Jenni), Britney Bemis (Frank), Jay Watters (Heather), Megan Watters, and her 3 great grandchildren, Sadie, Kash and Logan. She enjoyed the casinos, beaches, playing cards/games, and just spending time with her many friends. She was a long-time member of the Silverton Elks. Joanne was at home and with family when she passed. She was battling lung cancer, but now she is at peace, pain free and watching over us. She will be missed, will always be in our hearts, and she will always be with us through all our great memories. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 15, 2020
