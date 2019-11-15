|
JoAnne Margaretha Schutzler Georgi
Salem - JoAnne Margaretha Schutzler Georgi, 77, passed away November 2, 2019, after a year-long battle with ALS.
She was born October 4, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to Walter and Lorena (Meier) Schutzler. After elementary and high school in Detroit, JoAnne graduated from Western Michigan University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. She married Barry Wood April 4, 1965, with whom she had two daughters, Wendy (m Chesshir) and Stacey (Schaub), and a son, Brent Wood. After her divorce from Barry Wood, she was married to Arthur Baltau from 1975-1988.
She had an illustrious marketing career for Meryl Lynch, Pitney-Bowes, IBM, AFLAC, and several timeshare companies. She owned a bridal shop, The Brides Manor, for 8 years.
In 1991, she met William (Bill) Georgi. They married in 1992; in 1994, they moved to Kauai. Once fully settled, JoAnne and Bill hosted six exchange students and 17 foster children. JoAnne knitted several thousand hats, which were donated to orphanages, an Indian School, and a ministry for homeless women and children.
She ran (unsuccessfully) for state house of representatives twice, state senate three times, as well as County Council.
JoAnne convinced Bill to restart playing competitive bridge; they played together until her death. Although initially there was no American Contract Bridge League club on Kauai, they played elsewhere in tournaments until a Kauai club formed. They were moderately successful, but redoubled their efforts upon returning to the mainland. Even while fighting ALS, JoAnne was a powerful competitor, winning ACBL Life Master designation in April 2019.
JoAnne is survived by her husband, three adult children, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
The family deeply appreciates the tender care provided by the staff at Golden Care Adult Foster Care in West Salem and Willamette Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.
A Celebration of JoAnne's life will be held at 3:00 pm on 24 November at Gateway Foursquare Church, 525 Idylwood Dr. SE, Salem.
Donations may be made to the ALS Society.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019