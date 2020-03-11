Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
12:30 PM
Hope Point Church
1705 12th St SE
Salem, OR
JoAnne Marie Denney-Jelinek


1954 - 2020
JoAnne Marie Denney-Jelinek Obituary
JoAnne Marie Denney-Jelinek

11/28/54 - 3/9/20

JoAnne was born on Nov 28, 1954 in Fairfield Ca. She was the 4th of 6 children born to John & Bernice Torango. She was raised in Sonoma County & she considered Santa Rosa, CA her hometown. She spent her working years serving & cooking at various restaurants. She relocated to Salem, Or in 1988. JoAnne accepted Jesus as her Savior in 1998. She is a true testament of God's deliverance, grace & unconditional love. She savored the smell of a wild skunk, relished black licorice & enjoyed coloring to her final day. Afternoon drives to the ocean or countryside were her delight. She is survived by her spouse Ed Jelinek, children (John Denney & Shelly Samson), step children (Marty Jelinek & Ashley Jelinek) grandchildren (Lorena Akerman, Sierra Denney-Lamb, Rishel Samson, Brittany Denney, John Denney Jr) step grandchildren (Brooklyn, Senia, Marisa, Mariana, Alexander & Mario) Great-Grandchildren (Kaiden & Kallie Akerman), siblings (Carol, Debra, Craig, Tina, Salvador) & countless nieces/nephews that she loved as her own. Many loved ones precede her including her parents, sister Linda, brothers John & Arthur and granddaughter Jenna.

JoAnne was a loyal friend to many. She leaves a legacy of accepting all people, generosity, sentimental, very independent & priceless love for her family near and far. Although she prayed for Devine Healing, she was confident of her Eternal Destiny. She battled a variety of aliments for many years, more than one person should have endured. She fought for every day and every breath with dignity and a victorious spirit. She was pleased & proud of her life during her - DASH -

Celebration of Life Service will be on Sunday April 26, 2020 @ 12:30pm. Hope Point Church 1705 12th St SE, Salem, OR 97302
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
