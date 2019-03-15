|
|
Joe Henry Bielenberg
Mt. Angel - Joseph Henry Bielenberg passed away in the early hours of March 13, 2019, at Mt. Angel Towers in Mt. Angel, Oregon.
Joe was born to Veronica Mary Reisenauer and Balthasar (Beldie) Henry Bielenberg on February 13, 1932, in Moscow Idaho.
He moved with his family to Mt Angel in 1945.He lived at the corner of Main St. and Marquam St. until 2015, when he moved to the Mt Angel Towers where he lived until his passing.
Joe attended high school at Mt Angel Prep.
In 1953 Joe went to work at Mt. Angel Creamery until its closing. He then worked for Wilco Farmers for a short time before working for Wilsey Foods in Salem, retiring in 1994.
Joe's family had two large lots in Mt. Angel where they raised fruit, vegetables and chickens. Joe loved to bowl and was on many bowling teams over the years.
Joe was a dedicated member of St. Mary Parish, the Catholic Order of Foresters, and the Knights of Columbus for over 60 years serving as treasurer for the Knights for over 40 years.
Joe's parents each came from large families. He had many cousins in the Palouse region of Washington and Idaho. Others in Oregon and Wisconsin.
Services will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mt Angel, Oregon, on Saturday, March 16th, rosary at 10:30, funeral mass at 11:00, with a luncheon following. Interment will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery on Crooked Finger Rd after lunch. Arrangements are by Unger Funeral Chapel- Mt. Angel.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 15, 2019