Joe Lynne Rader
Salem - Joe Lynne Rader, age 63, passed away Friday March 8th, 2019 from uterine cancer. She was born November 18th, 1955 in Lebanon, Oregon to Clement Karel and Joe Anne Hyer. Joe Lynne attended High School as part of South Salem High School graduation class of 1973. In September of 1973, Joe Lynne eloped with the love of her life Robert Paul Rader of Salem. Taking the first step to becoming the most beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend this world will never know. Bob and Joe Lynne together, made their life motto "Don't Worry; Be Happy" and used it to help guide them through some of their most tenuous times.
Joe Lynne spent all of her 63 years loving and giving to everyone she met. Dedicating every moment to friends, family, and strangers in need. A true servant of all those around her, Joe Lynne gave freely of her money, food, and home.
For many years Joe Lynne worked at the Department of Human Services in Salem (retired December, 2018) which truly suited her servant heart as she worked to help those with medical needs get the assistance they required. She was also extremely active in her church and the Sierra Cascade Yearly Meeting of Friends. Joe Lynne was known for her time spent with the Red Cross helping families in crisis and donating over 125 gallons of blood in her lifetime. The many philanthropic organizations she was involved in include The National Association of Disability Analysts, The American Legion, Habitat For Humanity, Shriner's Hospital, Friends Women for Northwest Yearly Meeting, Binkie Patrol, Job's Daughters, DeMolay, Toastmasters, various community theaters and many more. Of her many interests and hobbies, Joe Lynne's favorite past time was traveling the world with her husband. Some of their favorite trips include Ireland, Germany, Czech Republic, Costa Rica, Israel and British Columbia.
Joe Lynne is survived by her husband Robert Paul Rader of Salem; her brother Karel Hyer Junior of Sweet Home; sister Laura Zetter of Goldendale, WA; two sons and their wives, Robert Rader II and Julie Kingery of Emeryville, CA, and Stephen Rader and Anna Knox of Hatfield, PA; Daughter and her husband Barbara and Brent Stone of Eugene, OR; grandchildren, Michael Baldwin, Katelyn Baldwin, and Kristina Baldwin of Eugene, OR; as well as many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us celebrating her life 3pm Saturday afternoon March 30th, 2019, at Silverton Friends Church, 229 Eureka Avenue, Silverton Oregon 97381.
Instead of sending cards and flowers, the family asks that you look to see how you can help fill the void left by her abrupt departure. Looking into a future without this amazing woman, we simply ask that you set aside any hate or ill-will and give freely to those in need around you. If so desired, financial donations in her memory can be sent to Planned Parenthood of Oregon to help guaranty all women have access to health care. Together we can only hope to fill a tiny part of that void.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 24, 2019