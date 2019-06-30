|
|
Joey Deon Strebe
Cottage Grove - 1969 - 2019
Joey Deon Strebe passed peacefully on June 8, 2019 at the age of 50. She was born on March 25, 1969 in Arcata, CA to parents Randy Cooper and Jeri Hunter (McCutcheon). She attended Chemeketa Community College in Salem, OR. She worked for U.S. Bank for more than 20 years. Joey took pleasure in spending time in nature with her family, friends and pets. She enjoyed plants, animals and rocks. She loved to have gatherings and campouts at her home. Joey married Jon Strebe on July 7, 2010 in Eugene, OR. She is survived by her parents; husband, Jon; Stepdaughters, Jennett Hoch, Elissa Ivie and Ivory Stillman, all of Springfield, OR; Brother, Dax Cooper of Jefferson, OR; and 5 grandchildren. She was one of those people who never met a stranger she didn't like. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, at 2:00 pm at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 30, 2019