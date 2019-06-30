Services
Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel
123 South 7th Street
Cottage Grove, OR 97424
(541) 942-0185
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel
123 South 7th Street
Cottage Grove, OR 97424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joey Strebe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joey Deon Strebe


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joey Deon Strebe Obituary
Joey Deon Strebe

Cottage Grove - 1969 - 2019

Joey Deon Strebe passed peacefully on June 8, 2019 at the age of 50. She was born on March 25, 1969 in Arcata, CA to parents Randy Cooper and Jeri Hunter (McCutcheon). She attended Chemeketa Community College in Salem, OR. She worked for U.S. Bank for more than 20 years. Joey took pleasure in spending time in nature with her family, friends and pets. She enjoyed plants, animals and rocks. She loved to have gatherings and campouts at her home. Joey married Jon Strebe on July 7, 2010 in Eugene, OR. She is survived by her parents; husband, Jon; Stepdaughters, Jennett Hoch, Elissa Ivie and Ivory Stillman, all of Springfield, OR; Brother, Dax Cooper of Jefferson, OR; and 5 grandchildren. She was one of those people who never met a stranger she didn't like. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, at 2:00 pm at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now