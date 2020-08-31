Johanna C. Duman



Jordan - Hanna, 98, passed away at home surrounded by family. She was born in Jordan to Andrew and Anna Salzl on January 6, 1922. Hanna was raised in Jordan and attended Scio High School. In June of 1946 she married her husband Henry A. Duman and together they raised 8 children. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and the Christian Mothers. Hanna was born, raised and passed away in her family home where she also raised her own family. Her hobbies included her love for dancing, listening to music, sewing, reading, gardening and holding babies. She is preceded in death by her husband: Henry A. Duman; her sisters: Frances Riester, Ann Heuberger and Rita Ziglinski; and her granddaughters: Angela Evans and Trisha Duman. She is survived by her sons: Jerry (Linda) Duman and Bernie (Mindy) Duman; her daughters: Marie (Art) Fox; Sue (Dennis) Conrad; Jean (Andrew) Frost; Anita (Ted) Fowler; Nancy (Craig) McClain; and Jan (Rick) Pearson; 24 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Private Mass will be held for the family Wednesday September 2, 2020. The Rosary, September 1, 2020 at 7:00 pm outside by the grotto behind Our Lady of Lourdes Church and the graveside service at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, September 2, 2020 at 11:45 am will be open to parishioners and friends of the family. In lieu of flowers charitable contributions can be made to Duman Conrad - Evans Math Fund care of Regis High School and Lourdes Educational Foundation. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store