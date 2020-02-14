|
John 'Jack' Robert Loacker
Oct. 1, 1941 - Feb. 1, 2020
Pilot, Lawyer, Philanthropist, Activist, Oregon Air National Guardsman, Husband, Uncle, Brother and Friend to Many.
Jack touched many lives in his 78 years. What people remember most is his kind, positive, generous, wise, steady, resilient nature and his great laugh. Jack took great pleasure in helping others, spending time with his wife and flying airplanes. He contributed much time, expertise and funding to charitable endeavors in Oregon, where he moved as an infant from his Seattle birthplace.
Jack spent most of his high school years at Parkrose but was among the first graduating class at Clackamas High School. He earned his B.A. in Graphic Design and an MBA at Portland State University. After completing a J.D. at Northwestern School of Law at Lewis & Clark College, Jack was admitted to the Oregon State Bar. A graduate of the Air Command & Staff College and Air War College, he served 30 distinguished and medaled years in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was a rated navigator flying in F-89Js, C-119s, AC-119s, F-101Bs and finally F-4s with 3,800+ hours, mostly in fighter-type aircraft.
Jack was a Squadron Operations Officer, was appointed twice to the Oregon State Aviation Board and served as a selection committee member for the Oregon Aviation Hall of Fame, ending his military career as the Director of the National Guard Counter Drug Program for the State of Oregon that assisted law enforcement in counter-drug operations utilizing Army and Air Guard personnel.
Jack married Lynn Dixon with whom he shared 29 wonderful years. They joined together to help so many charities that it is difficult to name them all. Sharing a love for flying, they had many wonderful adventures together in their Cessna 206 on floats through the Pacific Northwest up through B.C. and on to Alaska. They also traveled the world drinking delicious wines, enjoying fine foods, bird hunting and fly fishing. Jack also loved golfing and reading. In 1994, the couple became partners in Adelsheim Vineyard in Oregon's wine country and became full owners in 2017.
Jack passed peacefully Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, succumbing to a variety of issues that he had been valiantly fighting for many years without ever complaining.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Carolynn "Lynn" Dixon Loacker; three Golden Retrievers (their children); his brother, James Douglas Loacker of Manzanita, Ore.; his cousin, Sarah Lee Davis Transue and her husband, Bill of Sandpoint, Idaho; his sister-in-law, Katherine Dixon Thomson and her husband, David of Woodside, Calif.; his brother-in-law, John "Rocky" Dixon and his wife, Julie of Asotin, Wash.; his mother-in-law, Suzanne Dixon of Lake Forest, Ill.; six nephews, one niece and many extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to one of the following nonprofit organizations:
1. Franz Cancer Research Institute at Providence Hospital, Portland, OR.
2. School of Architecture at Portland State University, Portland, OR.
3. Columbia River Maritime Museum, Astoria, OR.
4. St. Vincent Heart Institute, St. Vincent Hospital, Portland, OR.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a future date to be determined.
