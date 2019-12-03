Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
John Brate Simmons

John Brate Simmons Obituary
John Brate Simmons

Mt Angel - John Brate Simmons, 80, was born in Centralia WA on September 8, 1939 & passed away in Salem, OR on November 22, 2019. He was the son of Eugene & Rae Simmons. He graduated from Centralia High School in 1957 & Stanford University in 1962. He married Karin Joy Moore on February 3, 1962.

The majority of his career he worked at Universities including Stanford and Willamette.

John was an avid sportsman his entire life. Many know him as a statistician for the Portland Trailblazers for 28 years, providing statistics for Bill Schonely to announce on the radio. Schonely nicknamed him "Fast Stat John."

He was preceded in death by his Wife, Karin and his Son, Jeffrey Eugene Simmons. He is survived by his Daughter, Michelle Pavelek (Jim); Grandson, Brendan Pavelek (Caitlin); Great granddaughter, Elena Pavelek; Granddaughter, Larysa Pavelek; Daughter, Kristen Simmons; Daughter-in-Law, Susan Simmons; Grandchildren, Madison (Matt) Myers, Abigail Simmons, and Sister, Lyn Deits.

A Memorial service will be on Friday December 6 at 3:00 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. To view Mr. Simmons' complete obituary, please see www.vtgolden.com.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
