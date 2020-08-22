John Buist Chester Jr, MD
Salem - John Buist Chester Jr., M.D. age 90, died on August 14, 2020. He was born July 30, 1930 at Schofield Barracks Station Hospital, Honolulu, Hawaii to Dr. John B. Chester, and Mary Catherine Payne Chester. He attended Castle Heights Military Academy High School, Lebanon, Tennessee, graduating in 1947. After high school and during college he worked summers as a roustabout for Magnolia Petroleum (later Mobile) in the oil fields of Oklahoma. He went on to attend Vanderbilt University, transferring to Austin College where he met his wife of 67 years, Hilda Palmer Thomas. He graduated from Austin College in 1952 and attended the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, in Dallas Texas, graduating with a medical degree in 1957. He interned at Tripler General Army Hospital, and then completed his Residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Tripler and Schreiner's Hospital for Children, in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1962. From 1957 to 1969, he was commissioned to the U.S. Army, Regular, as a Medical Doctor and received an Honorable Discharge in 1969 with a Rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was Board Certified in Orthopedic Surgery by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, and was a Fellow American College of Surgeons. John specialized in trauma, hand surgery and joint reconstruction. He had teaching associations at University of Virginia Medical School, Washington University Medical School, University of Hawaii School of Medicine, and University of Oregon Health Sciences Center.
His medical career took him and his family to many locations, as Chief of Orthopedics at Kenner Army Hospital in Fort Lee, Virginia, U.S. Army Hospital in Fort Leonard Wood Missouri, US Army Medical Center, Okinawa, Japan, and Assistant Chief of Surgery, Fitzsimons General Hospital in Denver Colorado. While in Okinawa, John operated on and saved many enlisted men with traumatic injury from the Vietnam War. He took a personal interest in helping amputees rehabilitate by teaching them how to slalom water ski.
Inspired by the beauty of Oregon, John moved his family to Salem after discharge from the military, opening a private medical practice in orthopedic surgery and affiliating with Salem Hospital. After 25 years in private practice, he became a Medical Director at Salem Hospital Pain Rehabilitation Services and Industrial Medicine establishing an injured workers program. In 1991 he published a study in the Journal Spine, "Whiplash, Postural Control and the Inner Ear" culminating a career long interest in "Whiplash Syndrome." In retirement he continued as a consultant and lecturer for the Feldenkrais Method organization where he was nicknamed "Feldendoc." He invented a skeleton structure that was fully articulated through the use of elastic cords woven through joints for demonstrating skeletal function. He started a home business making skeleton kits which he handmade and sold worldwide.
John had many interests and loved the outdoors. A windsurfer was strapped on his car throughout the summer to take advantage of after-work hours wind surfing at "The Quarry Club." He involved his family in snow and water skiing, sailing, windsurfing, tennis, golf, and encouraged his children's interests. He enjoyed woodworking and helped with horse carvings for the Salem Riverfront Carousel. John was recognized for his contributions to the Salem Y Service Club. He was a loving and supportive husband, father, and grandfather, and will be greatly missed.
John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife Hilda Thomas Chester; brother Martin David and his wife, Iris Chester of Houston, TX; son Michael Chester of Portland, OR, daughter Julia Chester of Dallas, TX; and son John and his wife Paula Chester of San Francisco, CA as well as nephews Bryan and Gary Chester of Austin Texas, and Andrew Chester of Houston. The family is deeply appreciative of the assistance of his caregivers. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.